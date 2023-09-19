MPD seeks suspects in Sunday homicide

Sep. 19—Meridian Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect or suspects involved in a fatal shooting over the weekend.

In a news release Monday, Det. Chanetta Stevens said 28-year-old Melvin Thaggard was shot and killed Sunday at Magnolia Court Apartments, which are located at 1801 24th Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact MPD at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Contact Thomas Howard at thoward@themeridianstar.com