MPD shoots, injures man after brief car chase in Berclair

A man, believed by Memphis Police officers to have stolen a car in the Berclair area, was shot and injured after a brief car chase Tuesday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Deputy Chief Samuel Hines said the man is in noncritical condition, and stable as of Tuesday evening.

The chase began, according to Hines, after officers received a call about an armed man carjacking a Chevrolet Trailblazer in the 700 block of Eastern Drive

“Officers received information that the suspect … and the stolen vehicle was still in the area,” Hines said at a press conference Tuesday. “Officers located the stolen vehicle and pursued the robbery suspect. The suspect bailed out of the vehicle in the 800 block of Eastern [Drive] and fired a shot at an officer.”

Police then fired back, striking the man once, according to Hines. Other officers then provided medical aid to the man, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in noncritical condition.

No officers were injured in the shooting, and the name and age of the man were not disclosed.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation did not respond to an email asking if the bureau has been called to investigate the shooting. TBI investigates officer shootings when called in by the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis police shoot, injure man after brief car chase in Berclair