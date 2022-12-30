MPD shoots, injures man Friday; 6th person shot by police in 2022

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A man was shot and critically injured by Memphis Police Officers in the early hours of Friday morning.

The man, who has not been identified yet, was shot after 6:30 a.m. In a Twitter statement released three and a half hours after the shooting occurred, MPD said the man was driving a car that looked like a black Dodge Challenger that was involved in a shooting earlier in the morning.

"The officers confirmed the car was stolen and observed a male armed with a weapon in the vehicle," the statement said. "Officers made contact with the suspect and a struggle over the gun ensued. Shots were fired, and the suspect was struck."

The man was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. It was not immediately clear if MPD officers also confirmed whether or not the driver was also involved in an earlier shooting.

Memphis Police said no officers were injured during the struggle and shooting.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the events leading up to the shooting by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

This marks the sixth time a Memphis police officer has shot someone this year and is the fourth shooting in December.

There have been two other shootings in Shelby County in 2022. Deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office shot a man in Cordova after the man hit deputies with his car in early July. A few months later, an officer from the Collierville Police Department shot at a man who attempted to run over the officer with a car.

In mid-December, Mulroy announced all determinations on whether an officer will be charged following a shooting will go through the newly established justice review unit. He said the new process would allow for more transparency and trust in the process of investigating police shootings.

