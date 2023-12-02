MPD squad car stolen during foot chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an officer’s squad car was stolen while he was chasing a suspect Friday evening.

According to Memphis, at around 6:30 p.m., an officer was involved in a foot chase with a suspect on Kirby Road near Kirby Gate Boulevard.

During the chase, the officer’s marked squad car was reportedly stolen. Memphis Police say the car was recovered about five miles away on Judy Lynn Avenue.

Memphis Police have not taken anyone into custody in this case. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Memphis Police did not say why the officer was chasing the suspect.

