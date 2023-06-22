MPD, State Police make weekend drug arrests

Jun. 21—A Maryland man is facing drug charges after Morgantown police found him driving a motorcycle in the wrong direction on High Street, which is a one-way street.

According to the criminal complaint, officers saw Daryl James Goodall Jr., 33, of Oakland, Md., traveling north on High Street at approximately 2:53 a.m. on June 17. He then turned right onto Walnut Street, once again the wrong direction on a one-way street.

MPD Officer Basinger stopped Goodall and reported he was "unable to maintain balance, had slurred speech, his eyes were blood-shot and glossy."

Basinger said Goodall smelled like alcohol and showed signs of impairment on each of three field sobriety tests.

Goodall was then taken to the Morgantown Police Station for processing, where police say he agreed to take a secondary chemical test. The results of the test showed his blood alcohol content (BAC) to be.156. The legal limit to operate a vehicle in West Virginia is.08.

While searching a backpack that Goodall was wearing prior to the arrest, police allegedly discovered 341.8 grams—approximately 12 ounces—of marijuana as well as distribution packaging.

Goodall is charged with possession with the intent to distribute or deliver a controlled substance. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $100, 000 bond.

West Virginia State Police also made a drug arrest June 17, after being called to the Circle K gas station on Point Marion Road for reports of a male slumped over the wheel of a vehicle at a gas pump.

After locating the vehicle, Senior Trooper Marra reported a white male, later identified as Jeremy Scott Lipscomb, 32, of Fairmont, approached, stating it was his vehicle. Lipscomb also allegedly told the officer he did not have a valid driver's license.

According to the criminal complaint, Marra could see foil and tutors (straws) typically used for drugs in a cupholder of the vehicle in plain sight. Lipscomb was asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, and he allegedly responded he had "fetty."

A search of the vehicle resulted in "three small glass jars of a white powder substance, field testing positive for heroin ; two small baggies of white powder, one small rubber container of white powder, one small baggie of a green leafy substance, one digital scale, a small roll of baggies, and four clear empty jars typically used for packaging for sale of illicit drugs, " the complaint said.

With the drugs, Marra also found $3, 000 of counterfeit $100 bills.

Lipscomb was taken into custody for possession with intent to deliver heroin. He was released after posting $25, 000 bond.

