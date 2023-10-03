MPD targets female recruits with first-ever open house for women

Oct. 2—The Morgantown Police Department hopes to grow and further diversify its ranks by hosting the first ever female-focused open house on Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., to encourage local women to learn more about working in law enforcement.

The event will be hosted at MPD's new police training facility, 1389 Earl L. Core Road (formerly occupied by Defense in Depth) and will include a full tour of the facility, a meet-and-greet with the women officers on duty, a group discussion with Lt. Molly Linthicum, a session with the training simulator and light refreshments.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, 50.4 % of Americans (50.1 % of West Virginians) are female. However, women make up only 12 % of sworn law enforcement officers and 3 % of police leadership in the country.

In 2022, MPD signed on to the "30 ×30 Pledge, " a national, and now departmental, initiative to achieve a goal of 30 % female recruits by the year 2030.

The 30 ×30 Initiative focuses on the recruitment, hiring, development and retention of female officers to eliminate the barriers that keep women from joining policing agencies or make it harder for them to advance to leadership positions.

According to the initiative, research has long shown the unique advantages of women officers. Many times, women officers can achieve better outcomes for crime victims—especially in cases of sexual assault.

Female officers are often perceived as more trustworthy and compassionate by those living in diverse communities. Studies also show women officers use less force and less excessive force, are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits, and make fewer discretionary arrests.

MPD officials said the department currently has five female officers on staff and 57 officers total on their roster, but still need to fill 21 vacancies to be considered fully staffed.

There are currently 25 applicants who have registered for MPD's Oct. 28 entry-level test.

For more information about MPD's upcoming open house for women, contact Jenn Harker by email at jharker @morgantownwv.gov or by phone at 304-284-7496.

No prior experience is required to attend the open house.