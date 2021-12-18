MPD, Task Force make drug arrests on Don Knotts Boulevard, Burroughs Street

Dec. 17—Morgantown police arrested a Fairmont man found in possession of a stolen vehicle, a stolen firearm, and drugs on Dec. 14.

According to a criminal complaint, Shawn Allen Fain, 44, of Fairmont, was found on Don Knotts Boulevard operating a vehicle that had been reported stolen by West Virginia State Police in Fairmont.

Officer Starsick of the Morgantown Police Department, who filed the complaint, said once Fain was detained he was found in possession of a stolen firearm.

Officers also found in Fain's possession 29.1 grams of crystal methamphetamine that were individually packaged along with a set of digital scales, the complaint said.

Starsick stated in the report that a background check on Fain showed a prior arrest history of felony controlled substance charges by the Marion County Sheriff's Office from September 2010.

According to the complaint, the estimated value of the stolen vehicle is believed to be $5, 000-$10, 000.

Fain was taken into police custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I or II narcotic, prohibited possession of a firearm, and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.

He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100, 000 bond. His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 23.

In a separate drug arrest on Dec. 15, Morgantown Police Department and the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment on Burroughs Street in Morgantown, according to criminal complaints.

Sergeant Gillespie of the Drug Task Force filed complaints against Saquan Tyquil Moore, 33, and Jade Ashley Ashton, 24, both of Morgantown, after officers found ore than 50 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and two handguns inside the apartment.

Both were charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I or II narcotic and conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act.

Moore and Ashton posted their bonds of $75, 000 and $25, 000 respectively. They are set for preliminary hearings Dec. 27.