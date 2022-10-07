MPD has towed 100 vehicles following May tow policy to fight reckless driving

The Milwaukee Police Department has towed 100 vehicles since May under the city’s new initiative to combat reckless driving.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Parking Services Manager Thomas Woznick gathered Friday at the city’s tow lot to update the public on the tow enforcement that began on May 1.

The policy allows police to tow unregistered vehicles speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit, fleeing police, racing or otherwise driving recklessly.

Half of the 100 vehicles that were towed to city lots under the new policy were driven by people who didn't own them, according to police. Vehicles were stopped after traveling an average of 31 mph over the posted speed limit. In one instance, a motorist drove 52 mph over the limit.

“We have to change behavior among people who are creating danger to others on our roads,” Johnson said.

Cars that are not retrieved by their owners from the city’s tow lot will be scrapped. So far, 16 vehicles have been scrapped under the policy.

Police have arrested six people following a tow. Three were arrested on suspicion of illegally carrying firearms and/or drugs. Two were arrested for driving recklessly-endangering safety. One person was arrested for driving while their license was revoked due to alcohol, according to officials.

The update came a day after a crash that killed three people and injured a pedestrian on the 16th Street Viaduct on West Canal Street in the Menomonee Valley following a police chase.

The vehicle was involved in a suspected drug deal and reckless driving, officials said.

Police officers were conducting a traffic stop on 22nd Street and West Mineral Street after witnessing a suspected drug transaction. The vehicle fled the scene following a police chase. The vehicle struck a pedestrian before crashing through a safety fence and falling off the bridge onto Canal Street.

Two men, ages 34 and 44, died. A third victim is still being identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: MPD has towed 100 vehicles since May policy to fight reckless driving