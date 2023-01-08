MPD traffic stop arrest leaves driver in critical condition, police say

A driver was taken to the hospital, after a police arrest.

On Jan. 7 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Memphis Police performed a traffic stop on East Raines Road and Ross Road.

As police approached the vehicle, the driver got out of the car and fled on foot.

After a brief foot chase, the driver was arrested.

After the arrest, the driver complained of having shortness of breath.

An MFD ambulance made the scene and took the driver to St Francis Hospital in critical condition.

TBI is conducting an investigation, and the officers involved were relieved of duty, during the investigation.

