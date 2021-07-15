MPD warns of potential construction scam, forced payment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
William Dean, The Dominion Post, Morgantown, W.Va.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jul. 14—MORGANTOWN — Door-to-door solicitations involving leftover concrete or asphalt are almost always scams and cause for skepticism.

That's according to Deputy Chief P.J. Scott of the Morgantown Police Department, which received three reports of an individual soliciting just such services on Monday.

Two South Park residents approached by that individual—a man claiming to be from the Morgantown Utility Board—agreed to speak to The Dominion Post on the condition they not be named. One cited a fear of retaliation.

One woman said a "really tall " man wearing an orange vest knocked on her door Monday morning and said he was working on a project with MUB on a nearby street. There was leftover concrete from that project and he offered to resurface her driveway for $4 a square foot. Her driveway did indeed need work so she asked for an estimate and said she would think about it.

"Everything happened so fast, " she said. "Next thing I knew he and his partner were paving our driveway. We were like 'Um ok, I guess we're doing this huh ?' "

After some work was completed, the woman was charged $650 instead of the quoted $400, and when she paid by check, the man got angry and demanded cash, which she went to the bank and got, she said.

The woman later looked up the man, who gave his name as Saul Williams, online and found an article in 2015 indicating he was a fugitive. Williams is also a registered sex offender, according to the West Virginia State Police.

Scott said Williams is no longer wanted by law enforcement.

The second woman who spoke with The Dominion Post shared a similar story about Williams approaching her about work on her driveway using leftover concrete from a MUB job. She said she paid by check and canceled the check before it was cashed. She said a contractor in the neighborhood told her the job was "not a resurfacing."

MUB issued a warning and clarification on its on social media following reports of the scammer.

"MUB does not sell leftover material, " Director of Communications Chris Dale said. "We certainly do not sell material door-to-door. If approached by a person claiming to be a MUB employee, you may ask for identification, which all MUB staff are issued and required to carry. You may also call 304-292-8443 if you have questions or need water or sewer assistance 24 /7."

The second woman was provided a handwritten invoice with "Tri State Contracting " written across the top. The phone number provided does not return to any registered businesses.

The Dominion Post called the number and spoke with a man who identified himself as Tommy in an attempt to determine if Williams was a legitimate employee of that company. However, when the call was returned, the caller ID identified it as belonging to Saul Hicks, which is Williams' middle name. The caller acted confused and asked The Dominion Post to explain the situation multiple times. He said he would ask "the office " whether Williams worked there but did not call back with an answer.

On the sex offender resgistry, Williams' address is listed as Inwood, which is close to Martinsburg.

The MPD has not located Williams. Scott said what he did was likely illegal, but "several factors would have to be considered in order to determine the appropriate charge (s)."

"Before agreeing to having any work done, a homeowner should always try and verify the legitimacy of the contractor, obtain references, and get all work contracts in writing before proceeding with any financial commitment, " Scott said. "We advise that if anyone is approached by a person soliciting potentially fraudulent work, they should contact the Morgantown Police Department's TIPS Line to make an anonymous tip at 304-284-7520."

TWEET @DominionPostWV

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taliban tightens stranglehold on Kabul as fighters ‘seize’ Pakistan border crossing

    The Taliban has claimed to have taken a important trade crossing into Pakistan, in the latest seizure of an apparent campaign to strangle the Afghan government by cutting off border revenue. The insurgent movement and officials in neighbouring Pakistan said fighters had taken the Spin Boldak crossing in Kandahar province, days after taking crossings in Herat and Kunduz. Afghan officials denied the claims and said government forces remained in control, while residents said clashes were ongoing. U

  • Official: Afghan delegation, Taliban to talk peace in Qatar

    A high-powered Afghan government delegation, which will include the head of the country’s reconciliation council, is to meet the Taliban in Doha to jump-start a long-stalled peace process, an Afghan official said Tuesday. The Taliban were expected to bring their senior leaders to the table when the two sides meet, possibly on Friday, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters. The Taliban maintain a political office in the Qatari capital of Doha.

  • Taliban surge in north Afghanistan sends thousands fleeing

    Sakina, who is 11, maybe 12, walked with her family for 10 days after the Taliban seized her village in northern Afghanistan and burned down the local school. As the Taliban surge through northern Afghanistan — a traditional stronghold of U.S.-allied warlords and an area dominated by the country’s ethnic minorities — thousands of families like Sakina’s are fleeing their homes, fearful of living under the insurgents’ rule. In the last 15 days, Taliban advances have driven more than 5,600 families from their homes, most of them in the northern reaches of the country, according to the government’s Refugee and Repatriations Ministry.

  • Annapolis police make arrest in killing of Michelle Cummings

    Annapolis police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the homicide of Michelle Cummings, who was struck and killed by stray bullets from a nearby shooting. Angelo Harrod, 29, of Annapolis, was arrested on June 29 on an outstanding warrant. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said Harrod was wanted on a warrant after cutting off an ankle device while on home detention on unrelated charges.

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

    A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's prison sentence was just vacated by a federal appeals court

    Joe Exotic's convictions in the murder-for-hire plot were upheld, and he's expected to be resentenced at a later date.

  • Sentencing Delayed in Mollie Tibbetts Case After Bombshell New Info Emerges

    Reuters/Iowa Department of Criminal InvestigationsA man scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without parole for killing college student Mollie Tibbetts got a last-minute reprieve on Wednesday in light of bombshell new information pointing to other potential suspects.In May, a jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, an Iowa dairy farm worker, of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa. On Wednesday, Judge Joel Yates

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • Florida man who vandalized Asian American family’s cars, threatened them as a squirrel sentenced

    A man who painted racial slurs on vehicles owned by an Asian American family in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., received sentences for his hate crimes this week. What he did: Kyle Christiansen, 34, spray-painted the family’s cars with the words “Die G**k Rat” and “G**k R***rd Rat” and placed nails on their driveway on July 29, 2020. Damages to the black pickup truck owned by a male family member and a gray Honda sedan owned by his sister-in-law reportedly cost more than $5,000.

  • 64-year-old man thwarts attack at Fort Worth store by spraying gasoline on suspect

    Fort Worth police say the public helped identify four people accused of spraying the victim with an unknown chemical and trying to rob him.

  • Two Men Who Lured Real Estate Agent To Fake Showing And Killed Her Get Life In Prison

    Two men have been handed life sentences without the possibility of parole for their role in the kidnapping and murder of a real estate agent. Last June, a Minneapolis jury found Cedric Berry, 42, and Berry Davis, 42, guilty of the murder of Monique Baugh, 28, according to Minneapolis’s Fox 9. “I didn’t think I’d be convicted of this,” Davis said in court last Monday, according to Fox 9. “If y’all watching the same show as me, didn’t prove me wrong.” On New Year’s Eve of 2019, the men lured Baugh

  • Father Used Duct Tape To Restrain Sex Offender He Found Inside Daughter’s Bedroom

    A California father caught a convicted sex offender in his child’s bedroom last week then tackled and restrained him with duct tape until authorities arrived, according to police. Daniel Diaz, 39, is facing child endangerment, peeping, and prowling charges after he broke into a family’s home in Stanislaus County. Authorities said a California homeowner spotted Diaz prowling outside his home around 5 a.m. on July 6. Shortly thereafter, Diaz allegedly forced himself inside the home and the bedroom

  • Updated details on former Seahawk Richard Sherman’s arrest

    Additional details on the arrest of former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman on burglary domestic violence.

  • A Texas mom was killed as she took her son to Naval Academy. Now there’s an arrest

    A suspect was arrested in the death of a Texas mom killed while taking her son to the Naval Academy, police say.

  • Weapons Cache Found By Housekeeper At Hotel Overlooking Coors Field During MLB All-Star Week

    A Denver maid found a stash of multiple guns and ammunition in a hotel room near the site of the upcoming MLB All-Star game Four people were arrested after a housekeeper found more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, body armor, and 16 firearms at Maven Hotel near Coors Field, according to Denver police. The upscale hotel is footsteps from the pro baseball stadium, which is hosting the Midsummer Classic this week. Initially, police, who feared the bust was connected to a possible mass shooting at C

  • Police officer charged with murder after stepson's body is found in crawlspace

    Eric Banks Jr., 34, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as child abuse resulting in death.

  • Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

    A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout with an undercover sheriff's investigator. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initial shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. Schmaling said a 32-year-old man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old man putting gas in his car.

  • NYPD hunting for suspect seen on video hurling cinder block at man's head

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for three suspects, one of whom was seen on video hurling a cinder block at a man's head last week.

  • New information jolts case in Iowa college student's slaying

    Prosecutors in May dismissed a defendant’s testimony that he was framed by two masked men for the kidnapping and killing of an Iowa college student, calling it a figment of his imagination. Jurors agreed, convicting Cristhian Bahena Rivera of first-degree murder in the July 2018 stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in one of the state’s most high-profile cases in years. Both witnesses are unknown to each other, yet independently identified the same suspect to authorities after Bahena Rivera testified in his own defense May 26, his lawyers revealed in seeking a new trial for the 27-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally as a teenager.

  • 2 HPD officers ordered to pay $1M in damages to Houston man

    This stems from a controversial traffic stop in March 2017 in which a man's arrest for a traffic violation was caught on body camera video.