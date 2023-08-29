MPD: Woman accidentally shot by stolen AR-15 brought into home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Fox Meadows man faces four counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after a stolen AR-15 went off inside his home, wounding his girlfriend.

Police said a set of 1-year-old twins and a toddler were in the living room with the victim when she was shot in the leg.

The woman’s boyfriend, 34-year-old John Harris, has also been charged with theft of a stolen firearm.

The girlfriend told police her live-in boyfriend brought the AR-15 pistol to their home in the 2900 block of Wedge Cove early Monday morning and laid it on the couch beside her.

The victim said Harris went back outside to get some food out of his car, and that’s when she felt a burning sensation in her right thigh and realized she had been shot.

Investigators said Harris and the victim gave conflicting statements about who was near the weapon when it was fired.

Harris told officers he purchased the gun from a private dealer in June or July. The AR-15, valued at around $1,500, was reported stolen out of Shelby County in January.

Harris is locked up in the Shelby County Jail and scheduled to go before a judge on Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.