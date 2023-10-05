MPD: Woman deposits phony check, steals $39K from bank
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was able to deposit a nearly $40,000 check into her bank account and withdraw most of the money before her bank realized it was no good.
Investigators said Keisha Hailey deposited the $39,667 check from J. Strickland & Co. into her Navy Federal Credit Union account via a mobile app and waited seven days before making the first withdrawal.
Piccadilly worker serves kindness to chef dealing with illness
According to the affidavit, on June 27, Hailey made four trips to the Millington branch of NCFU and withdrew $21,900. Police said she also made several other withdrawals from Cash App and other non-NFCU ATMs, leaving the bank with just $5.59.
It does not appear that any of the money was recovered.
Hailey was charged with forgery and theft. She is scheduled to go before a judge on Thursday.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.