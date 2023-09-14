MPD: Woman drives off with $1,000 in stolen groceries, smiles for camera
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a woman who they say allegedly stole $1,000 worth of groceries from Superlo Foods in Hickory Hill.
On July 1, around 9:55 a.m., officers say they responded to Superlo Foods on Winchester Road regarding a shoplifting call. The business owner stated a woman came into the store, put $1,000 worth of grocery items in her basket, and left without paying.
Police say the female suspect was wearing a white tank top, grey short tights, Champion flip flops, and has short hair.
If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
