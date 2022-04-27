MPD: Woman found dead at halfway house

Apr. 27—The Meridian Police Department is investigating after a body was found Friday at a house in the 2200 block of 44th Ave.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers found the body of an elderly Black female who was living at the house. Police estimate she had been dead about a week.

Luebbers said the house serves as a group residence and is home to several people in addition to the deceased woman.

"It's like a halfway house or group home," she said.

An investigation into the death is underway and police are hoping information from the state medical examiner yields further information.

"We sent the body off for autopsy for cause of death and to determine if there was any foul play," she said.

She said a preliminary autopsy report could be available as soon as next week.