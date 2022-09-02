MPD: Woman found at McDonald’s after allegedly being shot and pistol-whipped at abandoned house

A woman found at a Frayser McDonald’s told police she was shot and pistol-whipped.

Memphis Police responded to a McDonald’s in the 3100 block of Thomas Street just before 4 a.m. Friday.

Officers found a woman who had been shot.

She told them she had been shot and pistol-whipped in an abandoned house by an unknown man.

Police said she could not provide a location for the house.

She was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

No arrests have been made, MPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

