MPD: Woman found at McDonald’s after allegedly being shot and pistol-whipped at abandoned house
A woman found at a Frayser McDonald’s told police she was shot and pistol-whipped.
Memphis Police responded to a McDonald’s in the 3100 block of Thomas Street just before 4 a.m. Friday.
Officers found a woman who had been shot.
She told them she had been shot and pistol-whipped in an abandoned house by an unknown man.
Police said she could not provide a location for the house.
She was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
No arrests have been made, MPD said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories: