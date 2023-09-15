MPD: Woman with gun takes over couple’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis couple says they had to kick down their front door after a woman with a gun locked herself inside their home late Wednesday night.

Police said the husband and wife were able to get the woman out of their home on Benford, but when they arrived, they found her hiding inside another residence on Hollowell Street.

The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Krystal Jackson, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and burglary of a building.

According to neighbors, Jackson got out of a silver Ford Escape and began asking people to use their bathroom.

The man on Benford Street said he told Jackson she could not use his bathroom and then watched her enter a neighbor’s pickup truck. He said he told the neighbor Jackson was in the truck, and that’s when Jackson jumped out of the vehicle, went back to her car, and pulled out a gun.

The man said Jackson ran inside his home and locked it. He said after he and his wife kicked open their door, Jackson pointed the gun at them and said, “I always have a gun on me” and ran away.

Police said when Jackson was arrested, they found a loaded handgun in her front right pocket.

Jackson’s bond was set at $1,000. She is scheduled to appear before a judge on Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.