MPD: Woman kidnaps roommate, threatens to burn down his home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven months after a man was attacked and robbed inside his East Memphis home, police have arrested his former roommate.

Investigators said Kayla Pittman and her boyfriend got upset when her roommate asked the couple to leave his house in the 4200 block of Vann Road and held him against his will.

According to the affidavit, Pittman’s boyfriend came at the roommate with a knife and took $45 out of his pocket, and Pittman hit the roommate with a metal fireplace shovel.

Police said the pair took the roommate’s phone and threatened to burn down his home if he called police. The roommate said Pittman and her boyfriend eventually left, and he was able to call the police department.

When officers got there they said the victim had visible cuts to his wrist and hand and a black eye.

Pittman was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and violation of probation. Police have not identified the man who was with her.

The victim told police he had allowed Pittman to stay in his home for several weeks, and she was doing work around the house in exchange for rent.

