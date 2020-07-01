Mpirik Adds Renowned Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Dr. Daniel O'Hair, As Its Chief Medical Officer

MILWAUKEE, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mpirik, an A.I. healthcare technology company that develops automated patient screening models for cardiovascular disease to drive actionable knowledge, quality and research, has named Dr. Daniel O'Hair as its Chief Medical Officer.

For more than 20 years Dr. Daniel O'Hair has practiced as a Cardiovascular Surgeon, thought leader and scientific innovator both locally and nationally. He is widely published in the field of heart valve disease and is credited with many "firsts" in the area of robotic mitral valve repair as well as transcatheter solutions for both aortic and mitral valve disease. His dedication and leadership led to the creation of one of the largest, high performing heart valve programs in the United States. Leveraging a unique experience in both catheter based procedures and open heart surgery, he advises patients from a perspective that can be matched by only a few people in the world. Dr. O'Hair is currently the Director of Cardiovascular Surgery at Foothills Hospital, Boulder Community Health, Boulder, Colorado, where he sees patients with complex heart valve disease.

"Delivering high value heart care to patients in need has been the focus of my career. The Mpirik platform uniquely enables me to continue this work at scale by identifying patients and connecting them with expert care in a timely manner. The result is better patient outcomes. It's a win for everyone" commented Dr. O'Hair.

"We are elated to have Dr. O'Hair join Mpirik as the Chief Medical Officer", said Joe Kohli, MD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mpirik. "Dr. O'Hair's expertise and innovative spirit will be an exceptional asset to the Mpirik team to help drive our product and data science forward."

Mpirik is the developer of a healthcare intelligence platform designed to identify critical findings, filter extraneous data and facilitate communication. The company's platform aggregates health data, standardizes patient communication and tracks patient's disease ensuring proper and timely follow-up. The platform algorithms augment the physician's ability to deliver excellence by objectively screening patients with heart disease at scale and ensuring their connection to timely care.

