Mpls. to pay $1.5M to man police shot from unmarked van

The city of Minneapolis has agreed to pay $1.5 million plus legal fees to a 29-year-old St. Paul man found not guilty last year on charges related to shooting at police officers during the unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

In the days after Floyd's killing, after a curfew had gone into effect, Minneapolis police roving in an unmarked van shot a less-lethal round at Jaleel Stallings without warning, according to body-camera footage released by Stallings' lawyer after his story was first reported by the Minnesota Reformer. Stallings fired back with his pistol, which he had a permit to legally carry, in what he later described as self defense against unknown assailants.

A swarm of officers descended on Stallings. Body-camera and security footage shows him surrender once police identify themselves, and the officers punch and kick him repeatedly while he lie face down in the parking lot.

After a jury found him not guilty of attempted murder and assault, Stallings filed a federal lawsuit alleging that 19 Minneapolis officers violated his constitutional rights by using force to intimidate and deter him from protesting police brutality and racism. "These violations are part of a pattern of constitutional violations by the MPD," the complaint said. "Customs causing constitutional violations were long-known by the MPD and the community at-large before this incident. In fact, it was this historical pattern of constitutional violations and lack of accountability or deterrence that led the community to protest with such intensity after the murder of George Floyd."

The body-camera footage released by Stallings' lawyer, Eric Rice, showed the police response to the unrest from the point of view of officers patrolling through the streets of south Minneapolis firing without provocation or warning at passersby. Lt. Johnny Mercil can be heard saying he believed a group of protesters were white "because there's not looting," while Cmdr. Bruce Folkens boasted about "hunting people." Both have since left the department.

The footage also showed a starkly different version of the Stallings encounter than the police narrative.

On May 30, 2020, just before 11 p.m., the officers were driving down Lake Street, with an officer firing plastic bullets from the open sliding door of the unmarked van. "Go home!" the officers shouted at people after shooting at them.

Stallings was standing in a parking lot with two other men. The Army veteran later said he thought someone from the dark cargo van was shooting real bullets, referencing warnings that day from Gov. Tim Walz that white supremacists had infiltrated the city in unmarked vehicles. Stallings took cover behind a truck and fired back, hitting the police van, the video shows.

Footage shows Stallings drop face down on the ground and set his gun aside. Police strike him repeatedly, screaming obscenities, until his face is battered and blood is spilled on the pavement. "You [expletive] shoot the cops?!"

"Who are our shooters?" an officer asks another on the scene.

"Nobody — he shot at us," replies the other, falsely.

Stallings was charged with eight felonies, including two counts of attempted murder, rioting and assault with a dangerous weapon. In the criminal complaint, the officers said they kicked Stallings because he resisted arrest.

A jury found Stallings not guilty by reason of self defense last year.

Stallings accepted the city's settlement offer in court documents filed Tuesday.

In a statement, Deputy Minneapolis City Attorney Erik Nilsson said his office agreed to the offer of judgement in consultation with the City Council. "The city hopes that an early resolution to this matter will allow all of the parties to move forward," he said.

This is the latest in a flurry of expensive payouts from the city related to police misconduct during the protests and riots following Floyd's killing. Last month, the City Council approved a total of $1.8 million to two women who say police shot them in the faces with projectiles while they peacefully protested the murder of George Floyd in spring 2020. The city agreed to pay another $2.4 million in March to Soren Stevenson, who lost his left eye to a 40mm blunt-impact projectile while standing with a group of other protesters before police issued a dispersal order.