Is MPower Group Limited (ASX:MPR) Overpaying Its CEO?

Nathan Wise has been the CEO of MPower Group Limited (ASX:MPR) since 2012. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

Check out our latest analysis for MPower Group

How Does Nathan Wise's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, MPower Group Limited has a market capitalization of AU$4.4m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$338k. (This number is for the twelve months until June 2018). Notably, the salary of AU$335k is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below AU$296m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be AU$355k.

So Nathan Wise is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at MPower Group has changed from year to year.

ASX:MPR CEO Compensation, August 9th 2019 More

Is MPower Group Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, MPower Group Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 21% each year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 4.9%.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the earnings per share is down. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has MPower Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 26% over three years, many shareholders in MPower Group Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Nathan Wise is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

After looking at EPS and total shareholder returns, it's certainly hard to argue the company has performed well, since both metrics are down. Most would consider it prudent for the company to hold off any CEO pay rise until performance improves. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at MPower Group.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.