MPower Group Limited (ASX:MPR) insider upped their holding by 6.3% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of MPower Group Limited's (ASX:MPR ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MPower Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Peter Wise for AU$120k worth of shares, at about AU$0.024 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.02. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Peter Wise was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does MPower Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. MPower Group insiders own about AU$2.6m worth of shares (which is 45% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MPower Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded MPower Group shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, MPower Group insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MPower Group. When we did our research, we found 6 warning signs for MPower Group (4 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

