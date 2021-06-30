MPs call for China sanctions over Hong Kong crackdown

Flags on display ahead of the July 1st anniversaries of Hong Kong's handover to China and the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party - Anadolu Agency

A group of MPs are calling on the British Government to impose sanctions on Chinese officials over a crackdown in Hong Kong, exactly a year after a sweeping national security law came into force.

The law has become “the main instrument to eradicate Hong Kong’s autonomy,” the MPs, including Lord Alton of Liverpool and Baroness Bennett, wrote in a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

“The Chinese Government and its agents are moving ruthlessly to dismantle Hong Kong’s fabric of society, interpret laws arbitrarily, restrict the rights and freedoms that had previously existed,” said the letter.

The MPs noted that many Hong Kong officials have personal links and assets in the UK, making Magnitsky-style sanctions “a very effective tool to hold them accountable,” and specifically identified Carrie Lam, the city’s chief executive, as a target.

MPs and rights groups have been urging the UK to introduce sanctions ever since the national security law was introduced. The law criminalises the vaguely-defined crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion, punishable by up to life in prison.

The US announced sanctions against another 24 Chinese officials earlier this year in response to the crackdown.

But so far the UK has limited itself to declaring multiple times that China is in breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a UN-registered international treaty meant to guarantee Hong Kong’s unique freedoms until at least 2047.

The Government has also introduced a path to citizenship for Hong Kong people who hold British National (Overseas) passports, a colonial-era holdover that provided a travel document but not the right to live or work in the UK.

Still, politicians and activists have said more needs to be done as opposition voices – lawmakers, barristers, journalists – are increasingly being jailed or arrested while trying to leave Hong Kong.

In recent days, Apple Daily, the city’s most popular tabloid newspaper that was at times critical of Beijing, was forced to shut down after the government froze its assets, arrested executives and seized computers.

Hong Kong is now in a “human rights emergency,” said Yamini Mishra, Asia-Pacific regional director for Amnesty International, which estimates 114 people have been arrested under the law.

“The [Hong Kong] government has repeatedly used ‘national security’ as a pretext to justify censorship, harassment, arrests and prosecutions,” Amnesty said in a statement. “People charged under the law are effectively presumed guilty rather than innocent.”

More recently, Hong Kong police have started arresting people with flags or stickers with protest slogans on them, paraphernalia popularised during mass pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019, for allegedly violating anti-sedition laws from the British colonial era.



Those people were also alleged to have broken the national security law, according to cases highlighted in local media, in what may indicate a shift by the authorities to justify the use of the national security law by making it appear to be on par with legislation already on the books.

MPs Baroness D’Souza, Lord Hunt of Kings Heath, Stewarc McDonald, Virendra Sharma and Viscount Ridley also signed the letter sent to Mr Raab.

The Telegraph has reached out to Mr Raab for comment.