MPs call for ‘economic crime courts’ as just 1 in 700 fraud cases are prosecuted

Of 800,000 frauds reported, just 58,210 were passed on to police forces in the UK - Dominic Lipinski/PA

Specialist fraud courts are needed to combat the “epidemic” of scamming in Britain, say MPs on the Commons Justice Committee.

They found that just one in 700 of the estimated 4.6 million frauds and scams a year were being prosecuted with victims facing “considerable delays” of “several” years to get justice.

The MPs said there was a “compelling” case for creating dedicated economic crime courts to ensure there were judges with the right skills to tackle the backlog of fraud cases which were “not always seen as a priority for listing”.

There was evidence, the MPs warned, that fraud suspects were continuing to scam people while on bail because of the delays in bringing them to court.

Police chiefs and the Crown Prosecution Service have backed the plan and ministers are understood to be considering it as part of a major review of fraud. Damian Hinds, the former security minister, told the committee that the Government was “very keen to look at everything and anything” that could help victims get justice.

The first specialist fraud courts are due to be set up in the City of London in 2026 but the Justice Committee recommended they should be expanded to other court centres - and, if successful, rolled out nationwide.

They cited evidence by specialist fraud investigator, Steven Maloney, a detective chief inspector, who said the courts would “ensure justice was seen to be done in a more effective and efficient manner which would improve victim confidence and engagement”.

“It would also allow us to prosecute offenders in a timelier fashion which would restrict their ability to continue to commit offences whilst under investigation,” the committee said.

The MPs said Action Fraud, the UK's national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime, was not “fit for purpose”. Of 800,000 frauds reported, just 58,210 were passed on to police forces.

Forces then tended to drop them “simply” because the suspects were believed to live outside their area or the UK, and “therefore did not take priority when compared to crimes being perpetrated in the force’s locality”. Officers also focused on the easy “low hanging fruit” cases rather than more complex crimes.

As a result, just 7,609 alleged scammers were prosecuted for fraud in the year to September 2021, out of the 4.6 million fraud offences estimated by the Office for National Statistics to be committed each year.

The committee said only 2 per cent of police funding was dedicated to combating fraud despite it accounting for 40 per cent of all reported crime. And only 380 out of the Government’s target of 20,000 new police officers will be dedicated to investigating it, under 2 per cent of the total.

The committee recommended that fraud should be put on a par with terrorism, serious and organised crime, civil disorder and cyber security attacks as a strategic threat to the country, meaning that the Government would have to guarantee a minimum level of funding.

It also proposed longer sentences for convicted fraudsters based on the psychological and emotional stress that their crimes caused rather than simply the monetary value.

At present, frauds worth less than £5,000 can only be punished with a maximum one year in jail even though the “impact of losing £5,000 to one person can be as significant as the impact of losing £50,000 to another”.

The MPs said the Government should establish a new offence of failing to prevent fraud which would hold financial companies and banks to account for scams perpetrated on their systems.

They said ministers should also write charters for social media and tech firms to ensure they did more to prevent frauds - particularly in paid-for advertising - from appearing on their systems.