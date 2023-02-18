MPs’ challenge to corporation tax hike welcome

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt before speaking to the media at Victoria Place Shopping Centre, - Jordan Pettitt/PA

The Government is finally facing an orchestrated and coordinated challenge to its economic agenda: the leaders of six major Tory backbench groups have written a letter urging Rishi Sunak to drop his plan to hike corporation tax from 19 to 25 per cent. Their intervention is timely and correct.

Britain needs a radical growth drive to launch our way out of the cost of living crisis, restore our competitive edge and level-up the country. Keeping taxes as low as possible, allied with post-EU deregulation, is critical to that mission – and Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, used to agree.

When he ran for Tory leader in 2019, Mr Hunt pledged to cut the corporate rate to 12.5 per cent. By the time he had a second shot at the job, in 2022, he had mellowed a bit: the target now was 15 per cent. Today, unfortunately, he appears determined to squeeze the most productive parts of our economy – from bakeries to pharmaceutical giants – till the pips squeak.

Even if the Conservative high command is no longer sold on personal tax cuts, punishing business in the midst of a bad economic climate is sadistic and short-sighted. Employers are being hit by inflation-prone costs – particularly energy and wages – and the super-deduction, introduced to encourage investment, is scheduled to end at the same time as the corporate rate goes up. According to the CBI, Britain will overnight fall from having the fifth most competitive tax system for capital investment in the OECD to the 30th (out of 38).

Worryingly, it seems that many in the Tory elite believe that Britain’s tax system will remain generous enough – and that global competition between developed nations is being phased out anyway. In reality, our citizens now face the highest tax burden since the Second World War, and investors are noticing that there are other, cheaper places to do business. The decision of AstraZeneca to build a state-of-the-art factory in Dublin rather than north-west England was significant. According to reports, even the offer of a £50 million state handout couldn’t compensate for the appeal of Ireland’s corporate rate of just 15 per cent. As the MPs’ letter warns, others might follow AstraZeneca’s lead.

Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt should listen to the concerns of their MPs, their constituents and the business community and announce a rethink, setting a new, long-term ambition of lower – not higher – taxes. History offers encouragement. From 2010 to 2017, when the corporate rate fell from 28 per cent to 19 per cent, receipts doubled from £31.7 billion to £62.7 billion. Britain’s future lies not in being a welfare state subsisting off a dwindling tax base, but an energetic, dynamic economy that is a magnet for foreign investment.