MPS considers April referendum to ask for more tax funding

Describing a financial crisis for Milwaukee Public Schools, district leaders are considering asking voters this April to again raise property taxes in the city to provide more funds for schools.

Milwaukee School Board members voted Thursday night to direct administrators to bring them a proposal in January, the same month the ballot question would be due to election officials. They didn't specify how much funding MPS might seek through the referendum.

School Board President Marva Herndon, who introduced the discussion with board member Missy Zombor Thursday, said public education is in "dire straits" after years of defunding by state lawmakers.

“At this point, we’re backed into this corner, and we want the community’s input, we want your support," Herndon said. "Our children are counting on all of us.”

While the 2023-25 state budget offered schools an additional $325 per student each school year, the amount falls short of estimated inflation. This comes after Wisconsin school districts have gone 14 years without inflationary increases.

The MPS budget for this school year, which predicted drops in enrollment and state funding, avoided cutting school staff positions by banking on hundreds of positions going unfilled.

Referendums, when approved by the voters of a school district, allow school districts to raise more tax funding beyond the state's allowance.

Wisconsin school districts have been confined since 1993 by state revenue limits, which were locked in at different amounts for each district, depending on what they happened to spend the prior year. The limits initially rose each year with inflation, but that provision was deleted in 2009, and any increases have since been left to the discretion of lawmakers.

School districts across the state are increasingly relying on referendums to keep their schools operational. A recent report from Forward Analytics found that 82% of school districts in the state have called for a referendum in the past three decades, and over 60% are using funding from referendums in their budgets this school year.

Milwaukee voters previously approved a referendum for MPS in 2020. The district will continue collecting $87 million annually as a result of that referendum. MPS has used those funds for recruitment, increasing salaries, and funding teaching positions in kindergarten, music, physical education, art and other specialties.

The 2020 referendum passed with 78% of the vote. At the time, it was one of the few Wisconsin districts that had not gone to a referendum in the last two decades. Its last referendum, in 1993, was rejected by voters.

As MPS weighs another referendum, the district has opened a survey for Milwaukee residents about how the district should respond to its financial situation.

