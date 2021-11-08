MPS COVID kids' vaccine clinics
Milwaukee Public Schools is partnering with the Milwaukee Health Department to make it easier for your child to get the COVID-19 vaccine
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he was allergic to an ingredient in COVID mRNA vaccines, but could he still be vaccinated?
COVID-19 ravaged Heidi Ferrer’s body and soul for more than a year, and in May the “Dawson’s Creek” screenwriter killed herself in Los Angeles. She had lost all hope. “I’m so sorry,” she said in a goodbye video to her husband and son. “I would never do this if I was well. Please understand. Please forgive me.” Her husband, Nick Guthe, a writer and director, wanted to donate her body to science. But the hospital said it was not his decision to make because Ferrer, 50, had signed up to be an organ
Peripheral neuropathy affects 1-2% of the general population and 7% of those older than 50 years.
Jim Lucero takes care of his wife, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at age 47. What he didn’t anticipate was how the disease would take over his life, too.
The aftermath of a common BPH procedure led to a severe urinary tract infection and ultimately sepsis for a Lake Worth Beach man.
Recent research shows that several personality traits predict who will enjoy health into their 80s and beyond.
If you develop extreme stuffiness, it's only natural to wonder if you have a cold or sinus infection. Doctors share how to tell the difference, and how to treat your sinus infection.
His mother, Jane Pellegrini, is warning parents to watch out for the potentially fatal condition that can occur in young kids who had COVID-19
Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner asked the public for time to conduct a "proper investigation" into the mass casualty event.
An expert explains how men can help detect and prevent prostate cancer.
Kids receive one-third of the standard dose given to adults, so they can generally expect fewer side effects.
Dua Lipa shows off her washboard abs in a neon green bra top in new Instagram photos. The singer says quick (but intense) HIIT sessions keep her in shape.
After nearly losing his life to COVID-19, Ben Fisher has changed his mind about getting vaccinated against the virus.
Michigan’s numbers are continuing to slowly rise, and our health care system is still stretched.
These moves are designed to help ease lower back pain and speed up healing so you can get back to the things you love.
Taylor Davis claims she received a medical bill for several hundred dollars following a trip to the emergency room for a head injury. However, the […]
Nutritionists and doctors agree that an anti-inflammatory diet based on whole foods can help improve your overall health and well-being. Here's how to try it.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has appeared in cheeky commercials for the State Farm insurance company for roughly a decade.
Monoclonal antibodies have been available in Erie for almost a year to treat people in the early stages of COVID-19.
At age 41, he's now hitting multiple personal bests in the weight room.