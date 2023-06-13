MPs demand to know if working from home led to HMRC helpline closure

HM Customs and Revenue self assessment notice to complete a Tax Return. (Photo by: Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) - Loop Images/Universal Images Group

A group of influential MPs has demanded to know if working from home is behind the tax office’s decision to close a vital helpline over the summer.

Last week HM Revenue and Customs shocked taxpayers when it announced that one of its self-assessment phone line would be closed for three months from Monday so it could deploy 350 advisers elsewhere. The tax office gave less than a week’s notice before shutting down the helpline, which receives more than five million calls each year.

In a letter to the tax office, the Treasury Committee today demanded to know if HMRC’s working from home policy was a reason behind the closure. Government figures show fewer than a third of HMRC staff were in the office in the last week of May.

Harriett Baldwin, chairman of the committee, also asked HMRC whether it had consulted an external body prior to the shutdown, how it planned to monitor the impact of the closure and what support was available to vulnerable taxpayers and those unable to use digital services.

This is not the first time HMRC has been interrogated by MPs for customer service issues. At the start of the year, the Treasury Committee asked HMRC why taxpayers were being forced to wait on the phone for hours before being cut off. Meanwhile, the Public Accounts Committee – responsible for overseeing government expenditure – called HMRC’s customer service levels “unacceptable”.

Taxpayers and accountants alike have reported being left on hold for over an hour waiting to speak to an adviser at HMRC while others have had to wait months for a response to their letters.

Elaine Parry, of Cheap Accounting, said she had never seen HMRC “at such low ebb” in her 40 years in accountancy. She said: “The direction of travel for the operations of HMRC is very much heading downhill.”

This comes just after it was revealed that HMRC has overspent on its long-delayed digital tax drive by more than £1bn.

A report by the National Audit Office said that the Making Tax Digital programme, announced by HMRC in 2015, is now expected to cost five times its original forecast of £226m, after the introduction of the programme, intended to digitise record-keeping for VAT, income tax self-assessment and corporation tax, was delayed four times.

HMRC has said there is no connection between its decision to shut the helpline and its homeworking policy, which allows staff to work from home two days a week.

It defended its decision on the grounds that 350 advisers will be assigned to “more urgent inquiries” and said Self Assessment taxpayers could use its online guidance instead.

Angela MacDonald, second permanent secretary at HMRC, wrote last week in a letter to this newspaper: “No fewer people will be employed answering inquiries, no staff will be working fewer hours, and nobody will be doing less work or working from a different location to now.”

HMRC has been given until June 27 to respond to the Treasury Committee’s questions.

