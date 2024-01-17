MPs finally find something they can agree on in Rwanda debate – they’re wasting our time

One thing MPs can agree on is that they’re wasting our time. Labour’s opposition to the Rwanda bill, said the PM, will put us “back to square one”.

The rebel amendments to the bill, said Labour, are pure “psychodrama”. But if they fail to pass, warned Rob Jenrick, lawyers will kill the bill again.

“We’ve kicked the can down the road,” said the king of mixed metaphors. “There’s no more road, there’s a precipice at the end of the road.”

He could’ve been talking about MY road. The potholes are horrific.

‘Strange breed’ of lawyers

The public would probably have more confidence in the Rwanda plan if instead of deporting the asylum seekers, we deported their lawyers – that strange breed who revel in objections and roadblocks, and the sound of their own voice.

The afternoon’s amendment debate was so incomprehensible, it could have been conducted in Latin. Half of Joanna Cherry’s speech was.

Taking us on a slow bus tour of Scottish legal history, she referred to “the famous case of MacCormick against the Lord Advocate in 1953” – oh, it is etched on our hearts, Joanna – and concluded “inter alia” and “nobile officium”, to which a sleepy Catholic muttered, “et cum spiritu tuo”.

The Rwanda plan is “a train speeding down the tracks,” said Jenrick, but also “moving slowly towards us”. No doubt, if it fell alone in a forest it would make no sound.

Having covered law and zen philosophy, we got around eventually to politics – for Churchill was a Tory, said Labour’s Stella Creasy in her “who will think of the children?” style, and wasn’t he for European human rights laws?

It’s hard to tell, replied Danny Kruger. The old man’s been dead for 59 years.

Embodiment of do-gooder ethic

Compassionate, crusading and almost riddled with empathy, Stella is the embodiment of the do-gooder ethic – the “give a pirate a council house” spirit – that all the Tories loathe, and she’s far too easy to wind up.

When Stella finished speaking, Jenrick joked that now she had her “clip for social media” she would find the rest of the debate “irrelevant.” Then he himself left the chamber.

When Rob returned, Stella asked why he hadn’t been polite enough to stay – so he sauntered off again.

Sounding increasingly like a teacher who had lost control of the class, Creasy disturbed a fine speech by Suella Braverman to ask, if you hate foreign courts, little girl, “What do you think Nato is?”

“Nato is not a court,” replied Braverman, looking baffled. “I’m slightly embarrassed that I have to make that clear.”

For all their smarts, the rebels couldn’t overcome parliamentary arithmetic or the refusal of Tory MPs to bring down their own Government. More time squandered?

“We’re pulling the pin out of the grenade,” warned Jenrick. “But we haven’t got the guts to throw it.” Braverman put it less colourfully: “We have stretched the patience of the British people” – and not them alone.

While Parliament discussed the Scottish constitution and the ancient precedent of “Grumio coquebat”, the president of Rwanda suggested the whole affair has gone on long enough and he is prepared to end the plan and refund all our money.

Say what you like about Paul Kagame, but he’s got a more generous cancellation policy than Airbnb.

