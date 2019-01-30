Is MPS Limited (NSE:MPSLTD) Creating Value For Shareholders?

Today we are going to look at MPS Limited (NSE:MPSLTD) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for MPS:

0.18 = ₹795m ÷ (₹5.0b – ₹636m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, MPS has an ROCE of 18%.

Does MPS Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that MPS’s ROCE is fairly close to the Media industry average of 16%. Regardless of where MPS sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

MPS’s current ROCE of 18% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 30% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for MPS.

Do MPS’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

MPS has total liabilities of ₹636m and total assets of ₹5.0b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 13% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From MPS’s ROCE

With that in mind, MPS's ROCE appears pretty good.