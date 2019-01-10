MPS Limited’s (NSE:MPSLTD) Earnings Dropped -5.6%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry?

After looking at MPS Limited’s (NSE:MPSLTD) latest earnings announcement (30 September 2018), I found it useful to revisit the company’s performance in the past couple of years and assess this against the most recent figures. As a long-term investor I tend to focus on earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. Also, comparing it against an industry benchmark to understand whether it outperformed, or is simply riding an industry wave, is a crucial aspect. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways.

Was MPSLTD’s weak performance lately a part of a long-term decline?

MPSLTD’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of ₹667m has declined by -5.6% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 9.9%, indicating the rate at which MPSLTD is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let’s look at what’s transpiring with margins and if the whole industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, MPS has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 15% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 13% exceeds the IN Media industry of 8.0%, indicating MPS has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for MPS’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 29% to 18%.

What does this mean?

Though MPS’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. I suggest you continue to research MPS to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



