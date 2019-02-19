Is MPS Limited (NSE:MPSLTD) Potentially Underrated?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on MPS Limited (NSE:MPSLTD) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. MPSLTD is a financially-robust company with a a great track record superior dividend payments, trading at a great value. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on MPS here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

MPSLTD’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that MPSLTD manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. Investors should not worry about MPSLTD’s debt levels because the company has none! It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future. MPSLTD’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if MPSLTD’s projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, MPSLTD’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This supports the theory that MPSLTD is potentially underpriced.

Income investors would also be happy to know that MPSLTD is one of the highest dividend payers in the market, with current dividend yield standing at 2.8%. MPSLTD has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

Next Steps:

For MPS, there are three essential factors you should further examine:

