MPs primed to vote for a potential Brexit trade deal next week

09/12/2020. Brussels, United Kingdom. Boris Johnson meets with Ursula von Der Leyen. Brussels. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Ursula von Der Leyen and Michel Barnier after their dinner at the European Commission in Brussels to continue with Brexit talks. - Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Street

MPs have been primed to vote for a possible Brexit trade deal at the beginning of next week as hopes rise of a breakthrough in Brussels.

Senior Government sources have confirmed that Boris Johnson is preparing to push back the Christmas recess should he secure an agreement with the EU by the weekend.

The Telegraph has been told that plans being studied by Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons leader, involve MPs and peers being asked to sit on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday if there is a deal, with December 24 still under discussion.

Ministers have ruled out sitting on Christmas Day for the first time since 1656, but have not ruled out asking MPs to return on Boxing Day, if it is deemed necessary to do so.

Government whips also indicated to a number of Tory MPs that they could be required next week, leading to fevered speculation that a deal was imminent.

“It appears to be an indication that the Government thinks it is likely that there will be a free trade agreement,” one said last night.

However, both UK and EU sources have firmly denied suggestions of an imminent announcement, while a Government source said of the plans: "It's entirely provisional. If there's a deal then MPs would have to vote on it, but that does not in any way suggest that there's been any movement in the negotiations."

It came as Liz Truss, the International Trade Secretary, signed off on a £5 billion rollover trade deal with Mexico, while Downing Street confirmed that Mr Johnson would attend the G7 summit in India in January.

The trip is being billed as an attempt to deepen UK-India relations as the UK attempts to build closer trade ties with the Indo-Pacific after Brexit.

The Telegraph understands that Lord Frost, the UK’s chief negotiator, has remained locked in discussions with his EU counterpart Michel Barnier over Brussels’s level playing field demand, which would seek to tie the UK to a common set of rules and standards.

The issue of the level playing field was also discussed at length by Mr Johnson and ministers at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.

The EU had originally been pushing for the right to impose automatic “lightning tariffs” if Britain diverged in a way that created unfair competition for its businesses but is now said to be moving away from the proposals.

Instead, talks on how an independent arbitrator might function and rule on disputes are believed to be progressing.

However, the two sides are yet to bridge significant gaps on whether the EU should be allowed to take action if it deems there is a “risk” of its businesses being undercut, or whether a “threshold” of proof would be required first.

“It’s about reciprocity and a fair system,” a source said.

On Tuesday a senior Cabinet source said: “If we are now talking about an evidential threshold that’s a very promising sign.”

In a bid to reassure Brexiteers on Tuesday night, Mr Johnson issued a message to the European Research Group of Tory MPs, which said: “Never fear folks we will vindicate the people in full or else, as I have said many times, we will start the new year [on World Trade Organisation] terms!”

Separately, it emerged that Brussels had rejected British demands for “pay-as-you-go” access to EU programmes, including a €100 billion research fund and the Erasmus student exchange scheme, and insisted the UK commits to paying for membership over seven years.

Under one scenario being looked at by senior Parliamentary officials, legislation to implement the treaty would be written over the weekend if a deal is struck by Friday.

On Monday it would be put through the Commons, on Tuesday it would be pushed through the Lords and on Wednesday it would receive Royal Assent.

However, if a breakthrough takes longer to materialise, officials are preparing for the possibility of pushing the timetable back 24 hours, with ratification on Christmas Eve.

It remains unclear whether the full extent of plans will be confirmed when Mr Rees-Mogg sets out Parliamentary business on Thursday, with insiders making clear it would depend entirely on progress in the talks.

It comes after Mr Rees-Mogg (see below) said on his ConservativeHome podcast he expected Parliament to approve any required legislation in six days, with deliberation lasting just 48 hours in the Commons and Lords.

Even this could be “squeezed” if required, he said, adding: “You can really, really truncate the Parliamentary process if there is a will to do it.”

His comments prompted widespread alarm among senior Tories, with Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, telling The Telegraph he feared a trade deal will now be “rammed through at speed”.

“That would be a grave error,” he continued: “It is such an important bill that it must be properly scrutinised. Any attempt to rush it through will be resisted.”

Echoing his concerns, Martin Howe QC, a leading barrister on EU law, writes in The Telegraph: “Negotiations in the EU have always ended up making our laws behind closed doors, which are then dumped fait accompli on our Parliament and our people without any right to object.

“It would be a bitter irony if getting Brexit done turns out to involve more of the same.

“This extended brinkmanship could deny adequate time for full scrutiny, but MPs and the public are too bruised by John Major’s 'game, set and match' at Maastricht, and Cameron’s non-renegotiation, to take anything negotiated with the EU on trust.

“Those actual legal texts proved wildly different from what governments claimed to have achieved."