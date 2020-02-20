'Mr. Bob,' 88-year-old hero crossing guard, dies saving two kids from a speeding car

A Kansas community is mourning the loss of an 88-year-old crossing guard who died while saving two kids from a speeding car.

Bob S. Nill, who was locally known as Mr. Bob, was struck by a black sedan Tuesday morning while ushering kids through his crosswalk at Christ the King Catholic School in Kansas City, Kansas, police confirmed.

Police said Nill died of his injuries at a local hospital. The sedan’s driver also was taken to the hospital, but authorities have yet to release the details of his condition.

The school hailed Nill as a hero in a statement posted on its Facebook page Tuesday. He had worked the crosswalk in front of the school for five years, WDAF-TV reported.

“Thank you for protecting the children of CTK!” the school said.

Principal Cathy Fithian told USA TODAY on Wednesday that the two students, who were brothers ages 7 and 11, wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for him.

"He gave his life so that others could live. He saved two young boys and he gave the ultimate sacrifice," she said. "We’re just so grateful that as tragic as it was that it wasn’t more tragic thanks to his selfless act."

Fithian said the woman driving the black sedan, who ran through the flashing yellow lights, stayed at the scene. The two brothers were just stepping off the curb to cross when Nill yelled at them to get back and held up the stop sign before he was struck.

Firefighters and police quickly arrived to the scene. As Nill was taken to to the hospital, the school came together and prayed.

The principal described Nill as a guardian angel, a selfless person who loved doing his job and cared deeply about the kids.

"He brought them happiness with his smile," Fithian said. "He waved at everyone, always waving and always visiting with the kids and parents."

Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor David Alvey offered his condolences on Facebook.

“On behalf of the residents of Kansas City, Kansas, I offer our deepest sympathies to the family of Mr. Nill,” the post read. “To Mr. Nill, our heartfelt gratitude for your selfless act in protection of our children.”

Nill was born in 1931 and had spent almost his entire life in Kansas, one of his three sons told The Washington Post. He served four years in the U.S. Coast Guard and worked for a bank for much of his career before retiring.

His son told The Post that Nill felt lonely after his wife died. That led him to pursue the crossing guard position, and in the process, he fell in love with the children.

“He cared about how people would grow up and take responsibility for themselves and do things the right way,” he said. “I think these kids picked that up. We all did.”

