Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's (KLSE:MRDIY) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = RM684m ÷ (RM3.1b - RM594m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 18% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 43%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 16% over the last year, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

