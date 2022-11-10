Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY) missed earnings with its latest third-quarter results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at RM966m, statutory earnings missed forecasts by an incredible 25%, coming in at just RM0.011 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

View our latest analysis for Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad

After the latest results, the 16 analysts covering Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad are now predicting revenues of RM4.85b in 2023. If met, this would reflect a major 24% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 30% to RM0.065. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM4.90b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.068 in 2023. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The average price target fell 6.3% to RM2.37, with reduced earnings forecasts clearly tied to a lower valuation estimate. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at RM2.71 and the most bearish at RM1.70 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad'shistorical trends, as the 19% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 is roughly in line with the 20% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 13% per year. So although Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You can also see whether Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad is carrying too much debt, and whether its balance sheet is healthy, for free on our platform here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here