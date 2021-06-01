‘Mr. Florida’ hits barbers, vets, stores in Zephyrhills theft spree, cops say

Dennis Joyce, Tampa Bay Times


ZEPHYRHILLS — A 28-year-old Zephyrhills man was arrested Saturday on felony burglary charges in connection with break-ins and thefts at seven businesses, police said.

His name, according to a news release: “Mr. Florida.”

In the early morning hours Saturday, Zephyrhills police said, Lawrence Franklin King Florida entered the back area of The Great Catch restaurant, 5039 First St., and took beer and White Claw seltzer valued at $600 from a freezer. Florida threw the beverages into a retention pond behind the store, police said.

Next, according to the news release, “Mr. Florida walked to Massey Barbershop, 5330 6th St., broke a side window, entered the business, and took a set of clippers, charging stand, and Otium wireless earbuds.”

Florida’s next targets, police said, in order:

Lisa’s Barber Shop, 5517 Gall Blvd., where he broke the glass front door and stole five clippers and two pairs of scissors valued at $1,000.

The Carpet and Floor Source, 5527 Gall Blvd., where he broke a side window and entered but didn’t take anything, police said.

Living Foods Bakery & Cafe, 38201 10th Ave., where he stole about $800 in cash along with jackets and keys.

Zephyrhills Veterinary Clinic, 5655 Gall Blvd., where he broke a window, triggering an alarm, but apparently took nothing. Keys and a bag of coins were found in a dumpster at the business.

Cat Rescue, 38245 15th Ave., where he broke into a shed and stole, cat wormer, animal pain medication, and syringes.

A truck in the 5900 block of Ninth Street, where he broke in and stole tools in a briefcase.

Video from a home doorbell camera on 12th Avenue helped track down the thief, police said. The homeowner identified a man on the video as Florida, his neighbor, wearing the same clothes he was seen in during the burglaries, police said.

Florida was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He admitted to the break-ins and walked with police to show them where he dumped the stolen items, according to the news release.

Florida was being held Tuesday in the Pasco County Jail in lieu of $5,150 bail on charges including five counts of burglary.

