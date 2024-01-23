Mr. G’s family will battle plan to use his name on renovated Paterson diner

PATERSON — The daughters of deceased city community leader Russell Graddy are fighting a business group that plans to use their father’s “Mr. G’s” name in reopening the diner he owned.

Lenise Graddy said the investors — including former Paterson Business Administrator Vaughn McKoy — are trying to make money by cashing in on her father’s reputation as a civil rights icon in Paterson.

“I have to defend my father’s legacy,” Graddy said in an interview Monday morning. “They’re making a mockery of it.”

Who was Russell Graddy?

Russell Graddy was part of the group that brought the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Paterson in March 1968, a visit that took place days before the civil rights icon was assassinated. Graddy, who died in 2021, broke numerous racial barriers in Paterson’s business and community circles.

The Graddy estate sold the diner property last April for $800,000 to East 18th Corner LLC, a corporation that includes Yaakoub Hijazi, owner of the Star Laundry in Paterson. Hijazi said he has invested an additional $1.2 million in renovating a diner that had fallen into disrepair.

Russell Graddy, 88 moved to Paterson in 1946 when he was fifteen years old. A civil rights activist, Graddy helped organize and served on the security team during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s visit to Paterson in March 1968. Graddy owns Mr. G's on E. 18th in Paterson and two blocks on 10th Ave. between Madison Ave. and E. 18th will be named after Graddy. April 30, 2019.

“There really isn’t a situation here,” Hijazi said.

Mayor Andre Sayegh broke the news last week that the renovated diner would be reopening soon under the “same name” with posts on his Instagram and Facebook accounts. Sayegh did not immediately respond when asked if he knew about the dispute over the use of the “Mr. G’s” name at the time he made the announcement.

Lenise Graddy said she and her sister, Sharon, first heard of the plan to call the diner “Mr. G’s” back in the fall. Hijazi subsequently sent her an email in December asking her to transfer access to Mr.’s G’s Facebook page and other social media accounts. But she refused, saying her father would never have allowed his name to be used for a business involving “an unknown third party.”

The daughter said her father never bothered getting a copyright on the name because it was such a common one. Hijazi said he secured the intellectual property rights for “Mr. G’s” about two years ago, well before he bought the diner property.

What did investors in the property say?

“I just like the name,” Hijazi responded when asked if he was putting himself in position to profit from Graddy’s stature.

“We don’t have to entertain the members of Russell Graddy’s family, but we are because we respect the man and what he’s done,” Hijazi said.

In January, Graddy said, she began getting copyright warnings about her family’s use of the “Mr. G’s” name on social media. On Jan. 18, she sent Hijazi another email, saying some people in Paterson erroneously thought the Graddy family was reopening the diner.

“This is extremely confusing to the customer base,” Graddy wrote to Hijazi. “You and your group believe it financially advantageous to use the heck out of Mr. G’s name, riding it like a horse to line your pockets.”

Graddy said McKoy — who is African American — was involved in the deal as “a shill front man … to hide the true identity of the owners of the new Mr. G’s Diner for fear that the majority of the customer base will not like the fact that the new owners don't look anything like them, couldn't care any less about the real Mr. G, and see this acquisition as a money grab.”

In his response, Hijazi defended McKoy, saying he “has invested in this diner as a passion project.”

“Regarding the reopening of the diner,” Hijazi wrote, “it was never my intention to disregard or disrespect the legacy of Mr. Graddy or his heirs. My decision to reopen the diner was based on a genuine desire to revitalize the community, not out of any disregard for the Graddy family.”

Graddy’s daughter, who now lives in the Catskill Mountains in New York, said the family is considering taking legal action.

What comes next?

McKoy issued a statement on his and Hijazi’s behalf in which he said the Graddy family was informed of the plan to reopen the business as a diner called “Mr. G’s” at the time the property sale took place. McKoy said he became involved in the project with Hijazi when Paterson’s then-economic development director, Michael Powell, connected the two of them.

“A reopening date has not been established yet,” McKoy said. “Keeping the Mr. G’s name is a tribute to the trailblazer Mr. G. was, and it is a continuation of his legacy in the community — particularly as it sits on a street named in his honor.

“The investment we are making is not only in the renovation and restoration of the land and building, but also in the beloved Paterson community that gathered regularly for a meal and conversation at Mr. G’s,” McKoy added.

Neither McKoy nor Hijazi would reveal financial details of their partnership, such as how much each of them invested in the project.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mr G's Diner Paterson NJ fight over naming rights