Mr Green & Co AB (publ)’s (STO:MRG) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry

Today we’ll look at Mr Green & Co AB (publ) (STO:MRG) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Mr Green & Co:

0.068 = kr116m ÷ (kr2.0b – kr378m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Mr Green & Co has an ROCE of 6.8%.

Is Mr Green & Co’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Mr Green & Co’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Hospitality industry average of 19%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Mr Green & Co’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Mr Green & Co.

Do Mr Green & Co’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Mr Green & Co has total liabilities of kr378m and total assets of kr2.0b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 19% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

Our Take On Mr Green & Co’s ROCE

That said, Mr Green & Co's ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around.