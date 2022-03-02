Mr. Gus' Ristorante to reopen in Montgomery

Mr. Gus' Ristorante opened in 2008.

Montgomery family dining spot Mr. Gus’ Ristorante, known among locals as Mr. G's, plans to reopen soon after working out a plan to pay back thousands of dollars in debt that forced it to shut the doors last summer.

Former state lawmaker Dimitri Polizos opened the Greek and Italian spot in 2008 and named it after his father. Polizos died of a heart attack in 2019 while in the process of selling the restaurant to family friend Michael Passineau.

After his friend’s death, Passineau completed the deal and took over the restaurant just before the pandemic hit. An existing debt quickly mounted.

According to an online fundraiser set up by Passineau, the restaurant’s total debt jumped from about $10,000 in March 2020 to about $100,000 a year later. That campaign raised about $6,000.

The restaurant was stripped of its business license in July 2021. A post on its Facebook page announcing the closure had more than 100 replies, many of them from people sharing memories about the food and the family behind it.

The Montgomery City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a new business license for the restaurant after Passineau agreed to pay what Council President Charles Jinright said was about $16,000 in debt to the city. That plan requires Passineau to pay 40% of the debt upfront and to pay the remaining balance within a year.

City officials said Passineau would make a down payment by the end of the business day Wednesday.

No reopening date was immediately announced. The restaurant is at 6268 Atlanta Highway.

