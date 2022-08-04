Mr. JGB Says Markets Need to Prepare for BOJ Buying Fewer Bonds

(Bloomberg) -- Investors should start preparing for a return to normal Japanese bond trading as the central bank will one day step back from its debt purchases, according to a senior government official widely known as Mr. JGB.

The Ministry of Finance has already started looking into a comprehensive review to ensure there’s sufficient depth and liquidity in the market as it’s only a matter of time before activity is allowed to normalize once again, said Michio Saito, who heads the department that oversees debt issuance. Saito is known for helping implement reforms when he worked in the Japanese government bond market in a succession of roles from the late 1990s until early 2010.

“I don’t know when exactly, but the time will eventually come when the central bank is no longer the main buyer of JGBs,” Saito said this week in his first media interview after taking up his current post in June. “We need to think about what we can do to make sure the market is ready when it is led by private-sector investors again.”

Hedge funds in June began building up bets that the global debt rout would force the Bank of Japan to adjust its yield-curve-control policy for Japanese government bonds. The central bank responded to the surge in yields by stepping up bond purchases to a record 16 trillion yen ($120 billion) that month, successfully bringing the 10-year benchmark back under the upper level of its target range at 0.25%.

“If speculators want to have the same impact in the enlarged JGB market as they did in the past, they need to undertake a much larger volume of selling,” Saito said about the events in June. “It’s worth thinking about whether overseas speculators are willing to take that risk.”

The ministry’s review includes a study of overseas debt-management policy to see if there are any measures that Japan could implement to improve market functioning, Saito said, while declining to detail any specific steps as nothing concrete has yet been decided.

“My term is just a year, so I’d like to use it to organize tools in preparation for when the JGB market starts really moving again,” he said. “Whether or not the market starts regaining activity while I’m in my current role is unclear, but as someone who has been involved in debt management policy for so long, I want to make sure we’re prepared.”

Wildly Popular

Saito came to be highly regarded for his earlier involvement as he played a bridging role between the ministry and traders and investors. He was also a model for a fictional character in a wildly popular thriller about a group of JGB traders published in 2003.

Saito and his colleagues face a tough challenge resuscitating the world’s second-largest government debt market as trading levels and functionality have plummeted under the BOJ’s decade-long easing policy and its six years of yield-curve control. The central bank currently owns about half of outstanding JGBs, up about 35% in 2013, even as total issuance has surged as part of the country’s economic-stimulus measures.

While policy makers around the world have largely shifted into tightening mode to combat surging inflation, the BOJ remains a holdout against any policy normalization. Still, even while Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has emphasized his determination to stick with rock-bottom interest rates, speculation has grown among foreign investors that the central bank will be forced into winding back its easing policy.

Foreign Influence

Overseas ownership of JGBs has been growing steadily over the past decade thanks to the finance ministry’s efforts to diversify its investor base. At the same time, the behavior of domestic players will be key to ensuring the market functions efficiently when the era of higher yields finally arrives.

“With the BOJ’s current monetary policy, there are so many market players who are used to markets that don’t move,” Saito said. “Companies may need to rebuild staffing when monetary policy changes. I feel it might become necessary to suggest in advance measures including bringing back those with experience of working in past phases of market volatility.”

Saito said he wants to maintain a close dialog across the bond market, including with dealers, investors and the BOJ to try and boost trading levels and depth.

“It isn’t desirable for JGB markets to destabilize or to see excessively high volatility,” he said. “I’ll exchange views thoroughly with the BOJ to ensure markets are stable and function smoothly and see what we can each do.”

New Products

In his earlier roles, Saito helped to introduce additional JGB maturities and new product such as inflation-linked 10-year bonds. He is wary however about adding another maturity to the already crowded super-long sector.

“I would be cautious about issuing 50-year JGBs in light of nurturing zones with higher liquidity, as there are already three super-long JGBs, those with 20-, 30- and 40-year maturities,” he said. “Demand for other sectors will be eroded if 50-year bonds are issued amid a limited investor base.”

If there is to be a new 50-year bond issued, it should be coupled with a review of the entire super-long zone structure, he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.