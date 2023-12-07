‘Mr. Johnny’ of Raleigh was shot in July. His alleged killer was arrested in Virginia

Police in Virginia have arrested a man wanted in a fatal shooting off N.C. 54 last summer, the Durham Police Department said Thursday.

Dominique Morgan, 33, was arrested Dec. 1 by the Lynchburg Police Department, according to a news release.

He is accused of murdering 55-year-old Johnny Lloyd Banks Jr. of Raleigh, who was shot around 7 a.m. July 10 at a strip mall in southern Durham near Research Triangle Park.

Banks, a native of Nashville, North Carolina, was known as “Mr. Johnny” in his community, according to an online obituary. He was a former baptism minister at Transformation Church in Raleigh.

”He was the type of man that always had an encouraging word and a big smile on his face,” the obituary states. “Johnny was the type of man that would give you the shirt off his back. Two of His favorite sayings were ‘Chicken is good, God is great’ and ‘God ain’t broke, and Heaven ain’t bankrupt’”.

Morgan was taken to Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg, where he is being held without bail. He is charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy to commit murder.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Investigator B. Paulhus at 919-560-4440 ext. 29136 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.