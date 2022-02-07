Mr. Norm's 1971 Dodge Charger R/T Hides Some Snags

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This car is a beautiful racing legend from a time before the ‘73 oil crisis and is now dealing with a troublesome sale process.

The early 1970s were an odd time for the classic Mopar machines we all know and love because of the growing 1973 oil crisis, increased safety regulations, and changing exterior design cues. This all accumulated into a culture that loves or hates those Chargers, Challengers, and Roadrunners from 1971 to 1973. Without a doubt, these controversial cars were the last hurrah of the first Mopar muscle car revolution. Many of these cars can be found decaying in some junkyard or scrap pile, hoping that some automotive enthusiast will come to save them from the rusty grave. That's precisely what happened to this particular car, but it still sits in isolation despite finding an owner a few months ago.

This 1971 Dodge Charger R/T is certainly in terrible condition with rust throughout the body, undeniable rear-end damage, and past drag racing experience. However, abuse doesn't even cover what this car has been through in its life of high-performance driving and eventual abandonment at a classic car scrap lot. A few stickers surround the body, suggesting that a Mr. Norm dealer built this car. This made this car a beast on the drag strip, which went head to head with some of the fastest Mopar competitors of its time. Somewhere down the line, it was stripped of many of its performance parts and left for dead until something incredible happened, a new buyer came forward to revitalize the car.

Finally, this car was ready to be restored and driven precisely how intended initially, as the owner had big plans for this vehicle. The future was looking bright for this car until something downright dumb stopped the purchase in its tracks. The car was scheduled to be picked up by a third-party transport truck a day before the carrier arrived, meaning that the vehicle was frankly doomed from the start. After hours of waiting, the car finally arrived. "Perhaps the day may yet be saved," thought the lot owner, but alas, the truck driver couldn't figure out how to operate a winch for the closed trailer. We're unsure of the car's current ownership status, but it is safe to say that this was a significant setback for the car and its potential rescuer.

