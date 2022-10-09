Mr. Sun Yuchen Invited to Serve as First Huobi Global Advisory Board Member

Hong Kong --News Direct-- Huobi Global

According to Huobi Global, His Excellency Mr. Justin (Yuchen) SUN, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO, has been invited to serve as one of the first advisors to the Huobi Global Advisory Board, which is led by global leaders. The Advisory Board is responsible for guiding Huobi Global's strategic layout and development and promoting a new chapter of Huobi Global's international development.

Invited advisors for the same period are:

Ted Chen, Founder of Bacera Capital, formerly Founder of Jinglin Asset Partners

Du Jun, Co-founder of Huobi Global

Wang Yang, Vice President, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Leah Wald, Co-Founder of Valkyrie Investments and Founder of the first ETFs in Bitcoin

Advisory board members will guide Huobi Global's business, marketing, branding, compliance, risk control and other areas, and jointly promote a new chapter of Huobi Global's global development.

About Huobi Global

Founded in 2013, Huobi Global is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, with tens of millions of users across five continents and 160 different countries and regions. We are dedicated to empowering financial freedom and creating new global wealth, having led the cryptocurrency industry in spot, derivatives, and Bitcoin transactions for many years. Our infrastructure, operations and offerings are built on processes and standards that prioritize user safety and industry compliance, backed by strong global customer supports underpinned by local expertise. It offers a unique trading environment that is truly customer-first, safe and sustainable for all users, enabling their long-term success. For more information, visit www.huobi.com

Contact Details

Huobi PR team

+86 139 2280 3249

intlpr@huobi.com

Company Website

https://www.huobi.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/mr-sun-yuchen-invited-to-serve-as-first-huobi-global-advisory-board-member-724635872