Mr. T on the rainstorm: ‘Be prepared, fool!’

Former “A-Team” actor and Los Angeles resident Mr. T was among those preparing for the storm that began soaking Southern California on Sunday.

“I’m getting some [sand]bags for myself and some of my neighbors,” Mr. T, aka. Laurence Tureaud, told KTLA 5 News at a fire station in Sherman Oaks.

Mr T loads sandbags

“Always be prepared, fool!” he joked, in a nod to his classic catchphrase “I pity the fool.”

Flooding was expected in many areas of Southern California from the atmospheric river event that could drench coastal areas and valleys with as many as 8 inches of rain.

