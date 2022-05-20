Mr. Yen Says Currency May Weaken to 150, Last Seen in 1990

Mr. Yen Says Currency May Weaken to 150, Last Seen in 1990
Ruth Carson and Yvonne Man
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The yen has the potential to drop to levels last seen in 1990 on Japan’s deepening monetary policy divergence with the US, Eisuke Sakakibara said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Nicknamed “Mr Yen” for his ability to influence the currency during his tenure as Japan’s vice finance minister from 1997-1999, Sakakibara said the contrast between a hawkish Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan’s loose monetary policy remains the single biggest driver of the yen’s weakness. Until that gap narrows, the yen is likely to remain under pressure against the world’s reserve currency.

“Market expectation is that toward the end of the year, it will go between 140 and 150 -- so it is quite possible that the yen would reach that level,” Sakakibara, now professor at Tokyo’s Aoyama Gakuin University, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “If it goes beyond 150, then I think the Bank of Japan would be somewhat concerned.”

Selling the yen has become a favorite macro trade this year as rising Treasury yields spur investors to ditch Japan’s currency for the higher-yielding greenback. The BOJ has vowed to maintain its easing bias even in the face of the currency’s losses, making it unlikely that the declines will reverse anytime soon.

Yen’s Historic Fall Signals Rewrite of Global Currency Playbook

The yen tumbled to a two-decade low of 131.35 against the dollar in May and is the worst-performing Group-of-10 currency over the past three months. It last traded near the 150 mark in August 1990.

To be sure, not everyone is braced for more losses in the yen. Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. reasons that falling US stocks will send Treasury yields lower and remove support for the greenback, while Shinkin Asset Management Co. reckons the Japanese currency may rebound to around 125 per dollar. A Bloomberg survey of strategists expects the yen to end the year at 128, which would be little changed from the level it’s currently trading at.

Japan Warns on Yen After BOJ’s Bond Vow Sparks Slide Past 131

“It’s dangerous to disagree with Mr Yen, but that’s a stretch,” said Kit Juckes, chief currency strategist at Societe Generale, in response to Sakakibara’s call. “I don’t think we’ll see 135, partly because while revisiting the top of the yield range for Treasuries we’ve seen so far is possible, I doubt we’ll get above 3.25%.”

The yen’s plunge has sparked verbal intervention by Japanese officials to talk up the currency, though that has done little to effectively halt its slide. It is unlikely that the authorities will intervene on a bigger scale because there’s still a reasonable explanation for the currency’s weakness, Sakakibara said.

“This has happened because of the difference of the monetary policy,” he said. “I don’t think that neither the Bank of Japan or Japanese government are worried about the current state of affairs with regards to the exchange rate.”

(Updates with comments from SocGen’s Juckes in third-to-last paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Rises Alongside Equities, Shrugging Off Recession Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose in a choppy trading session as equity markets pared losses, shrugging off concerns of an economic recession.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyWest Texas Interme

  • Kohl’s Cuts Outlook as Higher Costs Ensnare Another Retailer

    (Bloomberg) -- Kohl’s Corp. slashed its profit and sales outlook, piling onto an already tough week for retail companies as inflationary pressures cut into profits.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Walmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Co

  • Apple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. executives previewed its upcoming mixed-reality headset to the company’s board last week, indicating that development of the device has reached an advanced stage, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s D

  • Battered Stock Traders Brace for $1.9 Trillion Option Expiration

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock traders still clinging on after this week’s vicious drop in US benchmarks had better tighten their grip -- OpEx is back to whip up more turmoil.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire C

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Watch for Upside Breakout if 10-Year Yield Falls Below 2.77%

    August Comex gold is currently poised to breakout out over $1854.80. This could trigger an acceleration into $1890.00 to $1900.80.

  • 6 Surprising Items Worth Buying at Walmart

    Walmart is a store that sells just about everything. From groceries and household items to books and baby clothes, there's not a whole lot you can't get at the retail giant. However, even if you're a...

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – The US Dollar Gives Up Early Gains

    The US dollar initially gained against the Japanese yen but then pulled back. That being said, we are sitting on major support.

  • Highly rated Pasatiempo Golf Club in California to undergo restoration by Jim Urbina

    Jim Urbina plans to restore Alister MacKenzie's original intent for the highly rated public-access layout.

  • ‘I’ve Been To The Hospital At Least 140 Times In The Last Three Months,’ Woman Says

    Caitlin says she’s diagnosed herself with 23 medical conditions, has been to the hospital at least 140 times in the last three months, and is convinced she’s dying. “I started having fears with my health after my mom passed away last year,” Caitlin says. “Am I going to drop dead? Am I going to go into cardiac arrest? These are things that go through my mind constantly.” “My wife, Caitlin, was happy, spontaneous, easy-going,” says Keaton. “Now, she goes to the hospital five times a week. She will get discharged from the hospital and walk right back in, insisting there’s still an issue.” Caitlin and Keaton say her health has taken a toll on their marriage, and they recently signed divorce papers but haven’t turned them in. See what happens to Caitlin when she and Keaton join Dr. Phil on stage in the video above. On Friday’s episode, "'My Fear of Dying is Killing Me'," hear why Caitlin says she trusts her best friend, Joe, more than her husband. And, what does Dr. Phil say he believes is causing Caitlin’s behavior? Check local listings to see where you can watch. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Hopelessly in need of Dr. Phil's Help?

  • IMF's Georgieva says finance leaders must prepare for more inflation shocks

    KOENIGSWINTER, Germany (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that global finance leaders may need to become more comfortable with fighting multiple bouts of inflationary pressures. Georgieva told Reuters that it was getting harder for central banks to bring down inflation without causing recessions, due to mounting pressures on energy and food prices from Russia's war in Ukraine, China's zero-COVID policies that have slashed manufacturing with lockdowns, and the need to reorder supply chains to make them more resilient. China's zero-COVID policy, which has led to widespread lockdown in major cities, is unworkable due to highly contagious variants, but officials in Beijing are "digging their heels" in to resist altering it, she said, adding that its effects would be discussed at the meeting.

  • Billionaire founder of crypto exchange Binance says he's 'poor again' after its luna holdings — once worth $1.6 billion — crashed and are now worth just $2,200

    It's likely that Changpeng Zhao meant it as a joke, as he remains a billionaire — but luna's meltdown has stung investors worldwide.

  • 'Housing market is looking increasingly vulnerable with a price correction possible': ING

    "The housing market is looking increasingly vulnerable with a price correction possible," says one economist.

  • I’m 33 and earn $120K. I have $300K in company stock and $56K in debt. I’m partially supporting my partner, sadly due to his failing business. What should be my next move?

    ‘I realize I will have to pay some fairly large taxes due to the gains on the stock, so I need to factor that into the sale as well.’

  • Zillow Home Value and Sales Forecast: May 2022

    Zillow's housing market outlook has been revised down from April. Zillow forecasts 11.6% home value growth over the next 12 months (May 2022-April 2023). 5.73 million existing home sales are expected in 2022, according to Zillow's latest forecast, a 6.4% decrease from 2021. The post Zillow Home Value and Sales Forecast: May 2022 appeared first on Zillow Research.

  • Elon Musk doesn’t want to buy Twitter anymore, but Twitter can squeeze $1 billion — or more — out of him anyway

    Reducing the price or allowing Musk to abandon the deal without a penalty would breach Twitter’s duty to its shareholders.

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Americans are still saving for retirement — and becoming 401(k) millionaires

    Americans may be afraid to look at their retirement accounts thanks to stock market volatility, but many investors are still staying the course, according to Fidelity Investments’ most recent data released Thursday. The savings rate for 401(k) plans reached a record level of 14%, just one percentage point away from the recommended 15% Fidelity suggests to retirement savers, according to Fidelity’s 2022 first-quarter data of its participants. “We have more and more retirement savers not making changes based on short-term market events,” said Mike Shamrell, a Fidelity Investments spokesman.

  • Penny Stock Surges After Fidelity Legend Lynch Reveals Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Lynch still gets investors’ attention. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project The former Fidelity Magellan fund manager revealed on Wednesday that he had taken a 5.2% s

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation near 40-year highs, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Tesla Stock Plummets After Removal From S&P ESG 500 Index — Is Right Now the Time To Sell?

    Tesla stock prices dropped more than 6%, down to roughly $715, around mid-day of May 18 after it was announced that the electric vehicle manufacturer lost its spot on the S&P 500 ESG index. The...