MrBeast has been buying up an entire neighborhood in North Carolina for his family, friends and employees, report says

Influencer Jimmy Donaldson outside a MrBeast Burger location MrBeast Burger

Last year, Forbes ranked MrBeast, as YouTube's highest-earning creator.

But the YouTuber, whose name is Jimmy Donaldson, still lives in his old neighborhood in North Carolina.

Donaldson lives in a $320,000 home and has bought up the surrounding area, The New York Post reported.

MrBeast, the most-followed YouTuber in the world, lives in a modest home and has been buying up the surrounding area for his family, friends, and employees, The New York Post reported.

The YouTube star, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has over the years purchased five homes just outside of Greenville, North Carolina, the area where he grew up, The Post reported.

The houses, which are normal, suburban brick homes, are all centered around a cul-de-sac. They were not listed and were bought off-market, The Post reported.

Aaron Bowden, who sold his home in the area to Donaldson last year, told The Post that the YouTube star had informed him that he planned to move his childhood friends-turned-employees and family into each of the homes.

It is unclear who exactly lives in the homes, but Donaldson has been living close to his childhood friends for years, Insider's Tanya Chen, Geoff Weiss, and Amanda Perelli previously reported. The friends, who include Chris Tyson and Chandler Hallow, work for him and frequently appear in his videos.

Donaldson bought his four-bedroom, four-bathroom, two-story house in the area in 2018 for around $320,000, according to records obtained by The Post.

It spans about 3,000 square feet and comes complete with a breakfast bar, whirlpool bathtub, and a basketball court.

Donaldson also has a huge warehouse studio where he creates most of his videos, according to a 2022 video tour by YouTuber Arun Maini, better known as Mrwhosetheboss.

The studio has a small apartment where Donaldson said he lives "for the most part." It includes a kitchenette, a desk, and an area to exercise.

Due to a burglary in a previous home, the YouTube star has had to beef up security and no longer lists his addresses publicly, he said during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast.

"Weirdly I lived in a super subpar house and I kind of learned why famous people don't live in subpar houses because someone broke in and stole everything," he told Rogan. "I had to get a nicer house for security reasons, but before I got robbed, I think my place was about $700 a month."

In January 2022, Forbes ranked Donaldson as YouTube's highest-earning creator, earning an estimated $54 million in 2021. He has over 150 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel alone.

