MrBeast snack brand is a Charlotte Hornets sponsor. Where can you buy Feastables?

Not only will the Charlotte Hornets break out their popular iconic retro-90s uniforms this season, but the team will also sport a new sponsor patch.

Feastables.

The snack brand founded by YouTuber Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson has been named the official jersey partner for the team.

This season, the Feastables logo will be featured on the Hornets’ uniforms along with the G League’s Greensboro Swarm and Charlotte’s NBA2K team, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

MrBeast, a Greenville, North Carolina native known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable donations, is the most-subscribed YouTuber in the world, along with millions of other followers on TikTok, Instagram, and X.

Feastables is the official sponsor of the @hornets :)



I love Basketball so it only makes sense for Feastables’s first sponsorship to be with my home team pic.twitter.com/XgXy4rotqy — MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 2, 2023

“We are excited to have this opportunity to introduce MrBeast’s fans to the Hornets and the Feastables brand to NBA fans around the world through our jersey patch,” Hornets Sports & Entertainment president and vice chairman Fred Whitfield said in a statement. “We are confident this innovative, new partnership will be significantly beneficial for everyone involved.”

If you want to cheer on the Hornets this season with the new jersey or with a side of Feastables chocolate bars, gummies, or cookies, here’s where to get them:

Where to find Feastables snacks in Charlotte

Feastables snacks, sampler packs, and bundles can be purchased online at feastables.com and on Amazon. Single chocolate bars are sold at Walmart, 7-Eleven, Target and Albertsons. Using the online store locator, you can search to see if Feastables are in stock near you.

If you want to get the jersey with the Feastables patch, you’ll only be able to get it at the Hornets Fan Shop inside the Spectrum Center and online at hornetsfanshop.com. Over the next few weeks, the Hornets Fan Shop will only have the patch on current Jordan Brand Swingman jerseys, and the online shop will have the teal Icon Edition Jordan Brand Swingman jersey. But there is a chance more could be released in the future.