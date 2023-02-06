MrBeast thinks he just tried his first ever taco that wasn't from Taco Bell — and liked it so much he gave the restaurant owners $10,000

MrBeast is the most-followed individual YouTuber in the world. MrBeast via TikTok

MrBeast filmed a TikTok review of a struggling local business with emerging creator Keith Lee.

In the video, Donaldson tried what he said was his first taco that was not from Taco Bell.

Donaldson appeared to give the restaurant owners $10,000 to thank them for the "delicious" meal.

MrBeast gave a restaurant owner $10,000 after trying one of their tacos — which was most likely the first taco he's ever eaten that wasn't from Taco Bell, he said.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, starred in a food review video on TikTok with emerging influencer Keith Lee, after he challenged Donaldson to film a collaboration with him.

In a video posted on January 6, Lee, who often goes viral with reviews of local and family-run businesses, responded to a comment Donaldson left on one of his TikToks, asking if he could send Lee some of his chocolate products, called Feastables.

Lee responded by saying he would review the product on one of three conditions: Donaldson had to either follow his wife on TikTok, post the review on his social media pages, or come to Lee's hometown of Las Vegas so the two of them could review a "struggling family-owned business" together.

Donaldson not only followed Lee's wife — who the TikToker said was a huge MrBeast fan — on TikTok, but he also agreed to review a Las-Vegas-based business of Lee's choosing. Lee went on to make a series of videos narrowing down local businesses to select for the collaboration.

On February 2, Donaldson and Lee posted their review of the business chosen by Lee: Aloha Mamacita, a Hawaiian, Asian, and Mexican fusion restaurant.

In the video, Donaldson and Lee said they were going to try a taco dish from the restaurant, while two of the business's owners watched, rating the dish out of 10.

Before eating the dish, Donaldson said, "I've only ever had Taco Bell," at which point Lee asked, "You've never had any other taco except for Taco Bell?"

Story continues

"Honestly, I don't think so," Donaldson replied.

Lee gave Donaldson a demonstration of how to dip the taco in sauce before biting into it, and they both tried the dish together.

"Oh my God, that is crazy," Donaldson said, giving it a high rating. "On a scale of Taco Bell to 10 — 10" he said.

The pair also tried another taco dish, which Lee bit into and described as "a perfect taco," before Donaldson turned to the restaurant owner's and asked how long they've been running their business.

One of the owners, Kimberly Ann Nguyen, explained that she was eight months pregnant when she started making tacos, hoping it would allow her husband to come back to Nevada, as he was staying in Oklahoma for work at the time.

Lee jumped in, telling Donaldson that when he previously went to the restaurant to try it on his own in early January, someone broke into the store shortly afterward, but the owners insisted on reopening on the same day.

"That's why I went back," Lee said.

"Oh wow," Donaldson said, before he pulled out a briefcase that appeared to be filled with cash.

"Just for coming out here, and making this delicious meal, I want to give you guys $10,000. This is literally the best thing I've had in like, the last 100 days," he said.

The creators' videos about the restaurant have received a combined total of more than 18 million views so far across both of their individual TikTok accounts.

Commenters said the video made them feel emotional and happy for the restaurant owners who were awarded money, and others said they enjoyed seeing Lee and Donaldson finally upload their highly anticipated collaboration.

Donaldson, who is the most-subscribed individual YouTuber in the world, has developed a reputation for altruistic videos where he gives away large sums of money. In 2022, he gave away at least $3.2 million — plus a $2.5 million jet and a private island — in challenge prizes, according to all the YouTube videos he posted that year.

Lee is an emerging creator on TikTok who has recently skyrocketed to fame, gaining more than five million followers on the platform over the past two months, according to analytics tracker SocialBlade. One of his most viral moments during this time was in early January, when he posted a glowing review of a "struggling" business called Frankenson's Pizzeria, leading to an "overwhelming" wave of business from new customers at the restaurant, its owner told Las Vegas-based ABC affiliate KTNV.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider