Mrenak hired to lead Erie County Department of Health

Erin Mrenak recalled the moment she fully realized that she would be Erie County's top public health official.

Mrenak, 43, was sitting with a group of Erie County Department of Health staff in December, participating in a Zoom meeting with then-director Melissa Lyon.

"That's when Melissa announced that she was leaving and that Nicole (Bolash, county Health Department deputy director) and I were going to be in charge," Mrenak said. "Everybody just turned and looked at us."

Mrenak was named interim director that day. On Wednesday, she was hired permanently, pending approval by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. She is just the fourth person to serve as director since 1989.

But none of the other directors started their jobs during a worldwide pandemic. In fact, one of the first issues Mrenak had to deal with as director was a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.

"The key is trying to focus on the things we have control over and do well," Mrenak said. "We can't control what COVID is doing but we can control our response."

Erin Mrenak, 43, will be director of the Erie County Department of Health if she is approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. She currently serves as interim director.

Mrenak started as interim director the day Erie County Executive Brenton Davis took office. It was Davis' decision to hire Mrenak as permanent director.

Though Davis said he considered other candidates, both from inside and outside of the county Health Department, Mrenak was the prohibitive favorite.

"I gave everyone a serious look but my eggs were in Erin's basket," Davis said. "There was no better job interview than being in that seat as director."

Davis said that he expects the state Health Department will approve Mrenak for the position since it already approved her as interim director.

The county executive has repeatedly said that it is time for the county to get back to work and for people to stop living their lives in fear of COVID-19.

Mrenak said she understands what Davis is saying, but precautions still need to be taken with more than 90 new COVID-19 cases reported each day and 60 or more county residents hospitalized due to the viral illness.

"We don't always see eye to eye, but we are able to find some middle ground," Mrenak said. "We have had an open dialogue. The county executive has come over and met with the COVID staff and he's been at some of our events. He checks in regularly to see if we need anything."

Mrenak was hired at the county Health Department in February 2021 as its first director of strategy and policy, before being promoted to deputy director in October.

The Millcreek Township resident previously worked at Stairways Behavioral Health, finishing there as director of addiction treatment services.

"I was very happy at Stairways but I was looking for a way to work outside the field of behavioral health," Mrenak said.

Besides a new director, the county Health Department added two additional members to its Board of Health: Tim Pelkowski, M.D., and Ferdinando Mirarchi, D.O. The board now has eight members.

