MRPP works to make park feel safer after deadly downtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis River Parks Partnership says it is adding security elements to a downtown Memphis park after a St. Jude researcher was shot and killed nearby during a robbery over the weekend.

While many were walking their dogs and exercising in Butler Park on Wednesday, MRPP was adding lighting, changing existing lighting to LED, and tending to a fire pit.

Carol Coletta, CEO of MRPP, said there also will be a “ranger” stationed in the park from 5 to 7 p.m.

“The idea is to make sure people can feel and be safe and secure and feel warm and invited,” Coletta said.

St. Jude employee killed in front of wife, 2-year-old during robbery: Police report

A small memorial to Alexander Bulakhov has started in the park, which sits between Tennessee and the top of the riverfront bluff downtown. Bulakhov was shot and killed during a robbery around 7:45 Sunday evening as he walked with his wife and 2-year-old.

The two suspects charged with murder in the case made their first court appearances Wednesday.

Death penalty a possibility in St. Jude researcher’s shooting, judge says

Coletta says her organization, which also manages Tom Lee Park, is doing what it can, but Memphis’ crime is not a one-person job.

“We have a crime issue in Memphis, and everybody knows it,” she said. “We solve crime as a community. The police can’t do it. We can’t do it just as park managers. None of us can do it by ourselves. It really does take a village, and we want to be part of that village.”

